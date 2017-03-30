EDWARDSVILLE - What do you get when you combine music, comedy, one of the greatest stories ever told and the historic Wildey Theatre? A weekend full of show-stopping performances, of course!

The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, will be showcasing two special performances this weekend on its historic stage.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, six-piece Americana group The Five and Dimers will take the stage for a night of music and comedy. The group, comprised of six St. Louis area musicians, came together with a goal to perform classic Americana music. Their performances have been well-renowned and Riverfront Times has even named the group Country Band of the Year.

Tickets are available for $10.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, Curtain's Up Theater Company will be taking the stage to proudly present the children's classic Pinocchio.

This special adaptation, perfect for children of all ages, will bring audiences on the fantastic journey of excitement, self-discovery and hilarious shenanigans.

All seats are general admission for this presentation. Adult tickets are $10 and for children's tickets (12 years and under) are $8, plus a small service fee.

For more information about the Wildey Theatre's upcoming events, please visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.