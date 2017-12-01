ALTON - Lauren Fischer put up 16-points in the first quarter as the Explorers took a 31-point lead early Thursday night defeating the Brussels Raiders at Marquette Catholic High School.

The win was sixth of the season with only one defeat for Marquette Catholic's girls. Brussels fell to 0-3.

The Raiders were able to secure seven-points in the second quarter with two free throws from Bailey Muntman and five-points from Holly Kinder but Marquette's intense offense couldn't be stopped. Lila Snider, Kiley Kirchner and Peyton Kline got five more points a piece for the Explorers allowing them to carry a 51-point lead at halftime, 58-7.

Brussels stayed aggressive throughout the second half with 11-points from Kinder but couldn't cut into the Explorers early lead for a final score of 75-21.

Lauren Fischer led the game in points with 18 for the Explorers. The Raiders Holly Kinder wasn't far behind Fischer with 16-points.

The Explorers hit the road next to face off with the Hillsboro Hilltoppers at 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 1.

Five players scored in double figures for MCHS, led by Fischer, followed by Lila Snider with 11 points and Regina Guehlstorf, Peyton Kline and Kennedy Neal each had 10 points.

