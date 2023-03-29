ALTON - The wait for a new Starbucks in Alton is almost over. The first walls were positioned in place Tuesday at the new Starbucks location at 1725 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The new coffee house will be located where the old Shop 'n Save gas station once occupied that space.

The walls appear pre-assembled, so the process should go quickly and soon there will be a new Starbucks on Homer Adams Parkway.

The new location was approved about a year ago by the city, but there was site work required because it once was a gas station.