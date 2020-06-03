JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Fair Board made an announcement on Tuesday they have decided to cancel the 2020 event scheduled for July 14-20 because of COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns. This is the first time in 70 years or during World War II the fair will not be held.

"The fair board deeply regrets to announce that the 2020 Jersey County Fair was canceled at tonight's board meeting," the fair board said in a statement. The safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, and community members being the top priority, we believe this to be the best decision for the Fair as well as our surrounding communities.

For our 4H exhibitors who participate in the virtual show, the board is exploring options on how to reward them for their efforts in preparing projects and livestock for this year’s fair.

"Also, our 2019-2020 fair queen, Miss Sara Lamer, along with our Little Miss, Mabel Pohlman, agreed to stay on for the 2020-2021 year. They will continue to represent Jersey County agriculture and our wonderful county throughout the year. As for our Jersey County Backyard Barbecue and Bunny Brew Hop, they will be combined as one event and are currently planned for the last weekend of September."

The fair board closed with the following statement: "But we are not discouraged. We plan on coming back for the best fair to date in 2021."

