CLASS 2A AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

BETHALTO - Civic Memorial won a regional championship for the first time in 26 years with a big win in their own regional.

The Eagles won the title with a score of 224.5 points, with Triad placing second at 188 points, Waterloo was third at 124.5 points, Mascoutah came in fourth with 83 points, Jersey was fifth at 78 points, Highland came in sixth with 53 points and East St. Louis was seventh with 38 points.

In the 106 pound championship bout, Bradley Ruckman of the Eagles won by technical superiority over Triad's Alex Milam 18-2, while Jersey's Logan Czaia had a bye in the third place match, advancing to the sectional. At 113 pounds, Ethan Skiff of CM pinned Ty Kinzinger of Waterloo at 4:29, while Triad's Dylan McCain also received a bye in the third place match to qualify for state. Colby Crouch of the Knights won the 120 pound title with an eight second pin of Nathan Herrin of the Eagles, while Garison Kramer of Mascoutah pinned Gavin Merkle of Highland in the third place match at 1:02 to advance.

In the 126-pound division, Waterloo's Gavin Hearren won the championship over Triad's Ben Baumgartner 10-4, while the Indians' Corbin Woodworth pinned the Eagles' Aiden Turner at 59 seconds of the third place bout to advance to the sectional. Over in the 132-pound class, Santino Robinson of Mascoutah edged CM's Joey Biciocchi 2-1 for the championship, while Highland's Tyler Rakers pinned Triad's Josh Cooper at 32 seconds to take third place.

In the 138-pound final, CM's Bryce Griffin defeated Triad's Chase Hall in the final 5-0, while at 145 pounds, the championship went to Aiden Postma of Triad by fall over CM's Ben Skaggs at 2:45. In the 152-pound division, East Side's Cody Powell won the title over Ashton Reed of CM by fall at 4:17, while in the third place bout, Bladen Sease of Waterloo pinned Jackson Hampton of Triad at 5:11 to move on. Highland's Ben Mitchell won the 160-pound division by fall in the title match over Sam Wheeler of Triad at 3:15, while Brayden Moss of the Eagles won the third place bout by technical superiority over Tyler Messner of Mascoutah 17-2.

CM's Abe Wojcikiewicz took the 170-pound championship over Brandon Lloyd of Waterloo by fall at 3:52, while Logan Will of Mascoutah pinned Jersey's Ethan Porter at 27 seconds to finish third and qualify for the sectional. At 182 pounds, the championship went to Colton Carlisle of the Eagles over Jordan Clines of Triad by fall at 1:20, and in the third place match, Jersey's Liam McGuire pinned Jason Hooser of Waterloo at exactly 1:00 to advance to the sectional.

In the 195-pound class, Landon Tourville of Triad pinned Connor Chin of Jersey at 1:11, while in the third place bout, Waterloo's Drew Rose defeated Ashton Zobrist 5-3 to advance to the sectional. At 220 pounds, Jordan Summers of Waterloo scored a pinfall over CM's Mikey Bridgeman at 1:09 to take the championship and Nate Engler of Triad pinned James Busch of Jersey at 2:49 to advance. Finally, in the 285-pound class, Jayden Busch of the Panthers won by fall over CM's Logan Cooper at 3:34 to take the championship, while the Flyers' Mekhi McDowell won the third place match over Triad's Matthew Hobbs by fall at 2:46 to move on to the sectional.

