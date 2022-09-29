ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boys golf team posted an incredible accomplishment on Wednesday at the IHSA Class 3A Regional Boys Golf Tournament at Westview Golf Club in Quincy. The boys advanced as a team to the sectional tournament for the first time in 21 years with a score of 323 for third place in the regional.

Alton's Sam Ottwell came in second at 72 with the Tigers’ Carter Crow scoring an even-par 71 to take the individual title in the IHSA Class 3A Regional Boys Golf event.

Edwardsville High's boys' golf team won the IHSA Class 3A Quincy regional tournament, while Alton was third with a 323 and will join Edwardsville and O’Fallon as teams in the sectional. The Tigers won with a team score of 309, edging out O'Fallon, who advanced to their own sectional on Monday with a 310. going through as a team for the first time since 2001.

Alex Siatos of the Redbirds and Hunter Ficken of O'Fallon tied for sixth with a 77 each, Siatos placing sixth on a scorecard playoff. The Redbirds saw Cooper Hagen shoot an 84, Charlie Coy came up with a 90, Alec Schmeider had a 92 and Henry Neely carded a 94.

The Redbirds are coached by Dylan Dudley. The team has had a remarkable season overall.

“We have been waiting for the perfect day for Sam Ottwell and he had it,” Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said. “We are really excited for the team. It was fantastic news and we are super excited for the kids and Coach Dudley. They have some good kids on the team and take golf very, very seriously.”

The O'Fallon sectional will be played Monday at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights, with the state meet on Oct. 7-8 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

