ALTON - The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Alton Memorial Day Parade for the first time in 153 years.

East End Improvement Association, sponsor of the Alton Memorial Day Parade, announced Friday that this year's Memorial Day Parade is being cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID19). The parade would have been held on Monday, May 25, 2020.

East End spokesman, Steve Schwartz said, "East End has delayed this decision until now with the hopes that the parade would take place with the thought that it would be good for the community. Our first priority has always been the health and safety of our many participants and thousands of spectators who attend his event. Given Governor Pritzker's recent announcement extending Illinois stay at home order through May 31, we needed to make this announcement as soon as possible.

"Alton's Memorial Day Parade is one of the longest consecutive Memorial Day parades in the Nation dating back to 1868. This year's parade would have been the 153rd consecutive Alton Memorial Day Parade. East End Improvement Association has sponsored this parade for the past 10 years."

Schwartz closed by saying: “It is fantastic we have been able to have the Memorial Day since 1868,” Schwartz said. “We now are looking forward to next year’s Memorial Day Parade and the Alton Halloween Parade in the fall.”

