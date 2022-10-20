First Student Launching Bus Tracking App Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - In continued partnership with our transportation provider, First Student, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is launching FirstView, a bus tracking and parent communications app for your smartphone or desktop. For instructions to install the FirstView App, please click HERE. Article continues after sponsor message The FirstView app allows parents to stay up-to-the-minute with the following: Live Tracking

The FirstView map screen shows you the location and direction of your student’s bus, for both morning and afternoon trips. FirstView also provides caregivers with confirmation when the trip is complete.

Customizable Bus Proximity Notifications

With FirstView, you set up a geofence around your location and are alerted when the bus enters the geofence. The geofence size and alert times are customizable, so parents are in control of their notifications. Students should still be at their assigned bus stop 10 minutes prior to the scheduled arrival time. Custom Alerts and Messages

Set up push or email notifications alerting you when your student's bus enters the geofence. Connect up to three additional email accounts (including your own) to receive email alerts. This is a great feature for grandparents or caregivers! Multi-Stop View

Buses for all your students can be tracked with FirstView. Using individual colors for each student, the bus assigned to each student’s route appears on the map in the same color as the student for easy viewing. Secure and Easy Access

FirstView requires a password-protected account for app set-up. This way, only you can view your student’s stop! These codes are provided by your district/school. Dedicated Customer Support

We are here to help you. Whether you are having trouble getting started with FirstView, not seeing correct data or have an idea to make FirstView better, we want to hear from you! Contact FirstView Monday – Friday (Support provided in English only): Calling the toll-free phone number 888-889-8920 from 7:00 a.m. EST to 5:00 p.m. EST

Emailing Customer Support at support@firstviewapp.com

Using the in-app "?" button to provide feedback For more information and to download the app, please go to www.firstviewapp.com.