EDWARDSVILLE - Scores from last spring’s first statewide administration of the SAT, the new high school accountability test, were released last week. The former high school tests, the PARCC and before that the Prairie State Achievement Exam, were eliminated last year as Illinois adopted the SAT as its tested college entrance exam. All 11th grade students in Illinois took the SAT test and results were posted on the newly released 2017 School Report Card.

There has been some controversy and confusion about the SAT results since the state adopted higher scores as evidence of college readiness than those utilized by the SAT.

We were pleased to learn that EHS juniors had the highest average SAT score among high schools in the four-county area with a score of 1095 out of 1600; nearly 55% of students scored at this level compared to a range of 2.6% - 52.7% from 28 high schools in Madison, St. Clair, Clinton and Monroe Counties.

We are proud of our students and teachers who continue to commit to excellence and work diligently so that each student meets or exceeds state standards. Parents may access the 2017 School Report Card for District 7 and each school on the website at www.ecusd7.org.

Weekend Successes

This past weekend was an unusually busy one on the campus of Edwardsville High School and the District 7 Sports Complex with an estimated 10,000 students, parents, community members and visitors over the two day weekend.

Drama Fall Production – The EHS Drama production of “You Can’t Take It with You” was performed in the EHS Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. It was Ashley Melton’s first major production after taking over the drama program following Kate Motley’s retirement.

IHSA Girl’s Swimming and Diving Sectional – EHS hosted the IHSA Girl’s Swimming and Diving Sectional Meet on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Approximately 190 swimmers, divers and their families attended the event. EHS swimmers won the sectional championship for the 4th year in a row; 5 swimmers and 1 diver advanced to state competition this weekend in Chicago. We wish them well!

EHS Band Craft Fair – The EHS Band Boosters held their annual craft fair on Saturday and Sunday at EHS. This event is one of the Band Booster’s main fund raisers and has become a tradition in the metro-east for shoppers and followers of local artists and crafters. We appreciate the support of the many parents who organized and ran this event.

EHS Wrestling Team 5K Faceoff/1 Mile Fun Run – The 5K and 1-mile run was held on Saturday as a fundraiser for the EHS wrestling program. We appreciate the support of the many parents who organized this event.

IHSA Quarter-final Football Game – The Edwardsville Tigers hosted Minooka High School in the third-round playoff football game on Saturday and won, advancing to the semi-finals which will be held this Saturday at the District 7 Sports Complex at 2:00 p.m. against Wilmette Loyola Academy. General admission tickets will go on sale at the EHS Athletic Director’s Office beginning on Tuesday and will be available at the District 7 Sports Complex on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Veteran’s Day Parade – As if Saturday wasn’t already a full day of activities, the EHS Marching Tigers were the featured band in the Annual Veteran’s Day parade organized by the American Legion Post 199 and the City of Edwardsville. Our thanks to the many parents who assisted students in giving another outstanding performance for the community and local veterans.

Reminder about Parent-Teacher Conferences

Parents are reminded to sign up for parent-teacher conferences which will be held on:

Monday, November 20 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21 from 1:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 from 8:00 a.m. – noon

Appointments may be scheduled by accessing Pick-a-Time through the District 7 website or their Tiger View account through November 19.

After November 19 or for parents without internet access, appointments may be made by contacting the child’s school.

5Essentials Survey and District 7 Parent Communication Survey

This year, District 7 will participate in the Illinois State Board of Education’s required 5Essentials Survey. Data collected from this survey will provide detailed information on the school’s culture and climate as perceived by parents, students and teachers. The link will be posted on the District 7 and school websites from November 15, 2017 through January 18, 2018.

I encourage parents to login and complete the survey; information is used for school improvement purposes and some of the data will be reported on the 2018 School Report Card.

In addition, District 7 will conduct its own survey in order to gather information on parent preferences for communication received from the District. Parents will be emailed a link to the survey this week. The communications review is part of an ongoing effort to improve communication sources parents and community members’ access to receive information about our schools.

Update on 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Fiscal Year State Funding

The District is currently owed approximately $200,000 from the State for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Special Education – Orphanage 81,764.04

Agriculture Education 2,448.00

Bilingual Education 8,167.00

State Free Lunch and Breakfast 3,244.55

Orphanage Tuition - 18.3 81,896.80

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE $177,520.39

The District is currently owed over $1 million from the State for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Special Education – Private Facility Tuition $83,923.95

Special Education – Orphanage 12,610.18

State Free Lunch and Breakfast 989.16

Regular Transportation 383,985.85

Special Education Transportation 293,026.02

Early Childhood Block Grant 192,150.00

Orphanage Tuition - 18.3 33,567.00

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE $1,000,252.16

More like this: