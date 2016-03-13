The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their first roster moves of Spring Training as nine players were either optioned or re-assigned to minor league camp.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Left-handed reliever Jayson Aquino was optioned to Memphis (AAA) while pitchers Corey Littrell, Trey Nielsen, Daniel Poncedeleon, J.C. Sulburan, and Luke Weaver were re-assigned to the minors.

Catchers Steve Bean, Luis Cruz, and Alberto Rosario were also assigned to minor league camp.

The Cardinals now have 50 players on their Spring Training roster, which includes 12 non-roster invitees.

More like this:

Oct 4, 2024 - Illinois State Police Investigate Deceased Individual Found Near Kendall Hill

Nov 11, 2024 - Remembering Michael D. McClain: A Vietnam Hero's Legacy

2 days ago - Rams Settlement Proposals Enter Final Phase of Public Engagement

Oct 28, 2024 - Alton Woman Arrested for Theft of Stolen Vehicle

Oct 22, 2024 - Frank Gaither's Legacy: A Salute to Military Commitment

 