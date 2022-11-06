ALTON - A beloved community member/former fire official - Mark Harris - was honored at a widely attended funeral event at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Sunday afternoon.

Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton in the chapel. The Gent Funeral Home is located at 2409 State Street in Alton. Funeral services immediately followed.

A Fire Department Walk-Through was conducted at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, led by the active and retired members of the Alton Fire Department with surrounding fire departments following in honor of Deputy Chief Harris. Harris was 61 when he died on Tuesday at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was married to Connie M. Brietzke.

A dedicated member of the Alton Fire Department, Mark began his career on April 17, 1991, and quickly advanced through the ranks becoming an Engineer on January 4, 1995.

Mark advanced to the Captain position on May 20, 2000, Assistant Chief on December 4, 2005, Deputy Chief on May 28, 2009, Battalion Chief on May 26, 2013, and Deputy Chief again on September 1, 2013. He finally ended his career with the Department on May 5, 2018.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

