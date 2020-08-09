Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Fire Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, Long Lake Fire Department and Illinois State Police performed a heroic rescue Sunday of seven individuals in four vehicles after a downpour left severe road flooding at Illinois Route 157 and Illinois Route 162 near the Cabin bar.

A Glen Carbon firefighter said he recorded seven inches of rain on his gauge in four or five hours on Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Eric Wilson praised the first responders for their efforts in bringing the individuals to safety from the dangerous situation.

One woman, who asked her name not be used, said her car stalled and died and she had to be rescued from her car by the fire department personnel. The other vehicles also stalled in the high water.

"It was very nerve racking," she said. "I am very thankful for what the rescue people did. The water came out of nowhere.”

Long Lake Fire Department used its rescue boats to assist in the situation.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Hardee’s In Glen Carbon Blaze
Jun 16, 2025
Multi-Agency Search Ongoing For Missing Swimmer On Mississippi River
Jun 18, 2025
State Police: Several Dogs Die In Fire On I-270 Near State Route 159 In Madison County
Jun 22, 2025
Glen Carbon Approves Over $200K For Route 159 Intersection Project
Jul 8, 2025
Senator Erica Harriss Launches Re-Election Campaign, Vows to Keep Standing Up for Metro East Families
Jun 30, 2025

 