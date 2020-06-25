First Responders Move Quickly To Serious Crash On I-255 Thursday Afternoon, One Airlifted
June 25, 2020 2:11 PM
MADISON COUNTY - The Mitchell Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to a serious crash on Thursday afternoon on Illinois 255 at New Poag Road.
One person was apparently airlifted by helicopter from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Ambulance personnel were still on scene.
The northbound lanes of I-255 were closed, while the southbound lanes open.
No extent of the other injuries was yet known.