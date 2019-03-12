ALTON - More than 1,000 first responders across Illinois, Missouri and as far as Chicago, New York City, Boston and more participated in a walk-through during the visitation for Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering on Monday night at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The line was long from the start of the visitation with residents throughout the region, who started to pay their respects to the Ringering family at 2 p.m., then the first responders' tribute led by the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

Ringering died after injuries suffered last week in a fire in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Jeremy Paulin will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. The procession for Valhalla Memorial Park is included below.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: