ALTON - The first phase of Pride, Incorporated’s State House Circle project has been completed. Four stone planting beds measuring 45 feet long and 15 feet wide are in place along with the three stone lined beds surrounding the existing fountain. The second phase will be the planting of various trees and plants including Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry trees, Ornamental Apple trees, Crape Myrtles, Double Knock-out Roses and various ornamental bedding plants. Project designer, Tim Matifis, said, “We can’t wait to see the finished project, it’s going to be a very positive change in the community.”

State House Circle is located at the intersections of College and Central Avenues and holds an historic significance to the Alton community. In 1833, Alton was chosen by popular vote to become the location for a new more centralized location for the Illinois State Capitol. However, the legislature determined the margin of votes, between other competing cities, which included, Jacksonville, Peoria, Vandalia and Springfield, too small to be conclusive and ignored the vote. In 1836, a young lawyer named Abraham Lincoln advocated moving the capitol to Springfield. Hence, had the vote been upheld, State House Circle would have been the location of the Illinois State Capitol.

Pride, Incorporated, along with the partnership of OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center and Alton/Godfrey Rotary made it possible for the completion of this first phase. However, other community partners are needed to complete the second phase scheduled for the spring of 2017. Total cost for both phases of the project is $30,725.00. Pride, Incorporated will be fundraising for an additional $15,000.00. Community donations and corporate partnerships are needed to make the completion of this project possible.

To make a tax-deductible donation or to make an appointment to discuss the project, please contact Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375. Donations can also be made on-line at www.prideincorporated.org or mailed to 5800 Godfrey Road – BGM, Godfrey, IL 62035.

