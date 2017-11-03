EDWARDSVILLE - First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust walked away with the top prize as grand champion in the large commercial division of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween Parade.

Amazing Smiles Orthodontics was second place in the large commercial division followed by TheBANK of Edwardsville.

MidAmerica Plastic Surgery was first in the small commercial category, while Lewis and Clark Community College Truck Driver Training was first in the large non-profit division. Hope Animal Rescues was first in the small-not profit division and Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters was first neighborhood, school & youth groups.

Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s Chamber Commerce hosts the parade each year. Chamber President/CEO Desiree Bennyhoff, IOM, ACE, said there were 103 entries, including color guard, floats, youth groups, and four marching bands.

“The parade has been an annual tradition in downtown Edwardsville for nearly a century,” Bennyhoff said. “Adults and children alike love gathering as both spectators and participants for this family friendly event.”

