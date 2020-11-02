First Mid Bank & Trust was recently named the Central/Southern Illinois Community Lender of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office for the seventh consecutive year. This award is presented to the community bank with the best overall performance record for lending to small businesses in Central and Southern Illinois in 2019. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Small Business Administration for our continued commitment to small businesses,” says Eric McRae, Chief Credit Officer.

“It’s never been more apparent the positive impact that small businesses have on the economy and quality of life in our communities, and we feel privileged to be in a position to support them.” About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $4.5 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana.

Article continues after sponsor message

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH.”

More like this: