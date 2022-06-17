EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Habitat For Humanity has its first Habitat Home Sweet Home 5K Race at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Edwardsville Township Airplane Park.

The race will start and finish at Airplane Park. It will be an out-and-back course down the Madison County Nickel Plate Trail.

Awards will be as follows: a trophy for the top male and female. Medals will be provided to overall male and female finishers in each age group: 9 and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70-plus.

Toolen’s Running Start will provide professional timing.

The cost to enter is $30 on race day.

“It is a good course,” said Todd Taplin, a spokesperson for the race and a member of the Habitat group. This is our first race. We are building a Habitat house on Hill Lane in Edwardsville and all the proceeds will go toward this new house. It should be a fun race for a great cause.”

Register online here.

Print the registration form here.

