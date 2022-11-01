ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late-night art and shopping experience which spans 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event will be held on the First Friday of each month through December 2022, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations. Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate!

On Friday, November 4th, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays' passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a 10% coupon for the Artist Shop, events, and classes. Visitors at Alton Stained Glass Works will be entered into a drawing for one free overnight stay at the Tiffany Inn with the purchase of a one-night stay, plus they will have a great selection of beer, wine, and freshly brewed teas. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts you can play "Tic Tac Match" with game creator Larry Ashlock and enter a raffle to win toys! Olive Oil Marketplace will offer 10% off your total purchase or 20% off 1 item. KBK STYLEZ will offer 10% off any purchase of $30.00 or more.

Visit A&A Boutique for 10% off the entire store, Picture This & More to browse their frames and art gallery, and Rushmore will offer sips and sweets while you browse the latest fashions and enjoy their patio with a beautiful view. Country Meadows Antiques will be offering 10% off any item $25 or more and Country Meadows II in the lower level will have a secret surprise sale. Don’t forget to stop by Party on Broadway for $5 ornaments!

Bring your receipt for any purchase from Refabuloused Relics 11/4-11/6 to Gumbo 2 Geaux (1808 Washington Ave.) and receive a free 8 oz. gumbo (valid 11/5-11/11). Epicurean Fare will help keep you energized with $5 adult coffee or hot chocolate and $5 munchies. 1904 General Store will have 15% off the whole store (excluding candy, fudge, and ice cream) and hold a drawing for a $50 Brown Bag Bistro gift card.

Visit AP Cigar for 10% off Second Hand Barrel products, cigars, and accessories and Alton Music Exchange will be 10% off after 7 p.m. By Design is hosting raffles for a free pant hem and a $25 gift certificate towards alterations, and they will also have free refreshments available! Alton Flea Market will have $10 off a $50 purchase (excluding some vendors). Moon Drops + Wellness will have CBD seltzer samples + 20% off all Moon Drops Products and merchandise.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org. For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

