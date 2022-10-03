ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late-night art and shopping experience which spans 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event will be held on the First Friday of each month through December 2022, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, October 7th, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a 10% coupon for the Artist Shop, events, and classes. Make sure to stop and check out The Rivers Vedge at this same location for a free piece of vegan chocolate cake with walnuts to the first 20 customers.

In October, visitors at Alton Stained Glass Works will be entered into a drawing for one beginner stained glass class and one free overnight stay, plus they will have a great selection of beer, wine and freshly brewed teas. Funky Planet Toys & Gifts will be hosting a raffle to win free toys.

Visit A&A Boutique for 10% off the entire store, Picture This & More to browse their frames and art gallery, and Rushmore will offer sips and sweets while you browse the latest fashions and enjoy their patio with a beautiful view. The upper level of Country Meadows will be offering 10% off any item $25 or more and the lower level will have 30% off vintage clothing and also register to win a vintage Ironstone creamer to add to or start your collection. Don’t forget to stop by Party on Broadway for $5 earrings!

Refabuloused Relics will be offering 10% off of any purchase $10 or more. Epicurean Fare will help keep you energized and full with $5 adult coffee or hot chocolate and $5 munchies. 1904 General Store will have 15% off the whole store (excluding candy, fudge, and ice cream) and hold a drawing for a $50 Brown Bag Bistro Gift Card.

Visit AP Cigar for 10% off Second Hand Barrel products, cigars, and accessories and Alton Music Exchange will be 10% off after 7 p.m. By Design is hosting raffles for a free pant hem and a $25 gift certificate towards alterations, but they will also have free refreshments available! Alton Flea Market will have $10 off a $50 purchase (excluding some vendors).

Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate!

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

