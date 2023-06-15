JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a local nonprofit advocating for children in foster care from neglect/abuse, is hosting their first ever-Walk-A-Thon fundraiser at 10 a.m. this Saturday, June 17, at the Jersey County Courthouse.

The event will feature one, two, and three-mile walks for participants of all ages and abilities. The entry fee is $25 (by cash, check, or Venmo) and includes refreshments, fresh fruit, and other snacks. To register, contact jerseyvillecasa@jerseycounty-il.gov, download the registration form online, or fill it out in-person at the event before it begins at 10 a.m.

Stacey Burney, director of Jerseyville CASA, said the Walk-A-Thon is a new initiative she created after becoming director last August, which has already proven more popular than she anticipated.

“I wanted to do a small fundraiser for awareness in our community, and it just blew up and took off like wildfire,” Burney said. “I thought I was going to have between 25-50 walkers … little did I know that I would have over 120 registrants.”

Given the response to this year’s fundraiser, she said Jerseyville CASA plans to make the Walk-A-Thon an annual event. She added that all proceeds will benefit Jerseyville CASA and help them continue providing for and educating children in foster care.

“We use it for training of advocates and keeping our continued education up,” Burney said of the proceeds. “We also help children who are in need and they come into the system having absolutely nothing - they might not have anything besides the clothes on their back, and we’ll of course try to provide for them.

We also hold different grants and things that collect educational materials … we have lots and lots of books - we love for our advocates to read to our children.”

Bikers Against Child Abuse will also give a brief presentation at the event, as will representatives from Jerseyville CASA.

For more information on the Walk-A-Thon, see the event on Facebook or email jerseyvillecasa@jerseycounty-il.gov. To learn more about Jerseyville CASA, visit their website or Facebook page.

