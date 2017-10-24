ALTON - The Max Sports will be holding their first ever Turkey Trot at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at their location on Henry Street.

The Turkey Trot brings family fun and fitness together with a challenging obstacle course that includes nine stations such as army crawls, loaded carries, gladiators and more.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Everyone eight and older is welcome to join in the trot but participants 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register early and received a custom Turkey Trot shirt call (618) 462-1066 or visit The Max Sports at 2300 North Henry Street.

Registration is $20 and must be completed on by Wednesday, November 15. To guarantee a shirt, registration must completed by Saturday, November 4.

Visit the Turkey Trot Facebook page for more information.

More like this:

95-Year-Old Bob Becker’s Memorable Turkey Hunt In Calhoun County
Jun 20, 2025
IDNR Seeking Public’s Help With Wild Turkey Brood Survey
Jun 15, 2025
Godfrey Advances Nearly 30 New Rules For Dog Park
Aug 6, 2025
This Day in History on August 11: The Rolling Stones Debut on American Television
Aug 11, 2025
Illinois Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest Record Number Of Wild Turkeys
May 21, 2025

 