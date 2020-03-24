The impact of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic worldwide continues in the St. Louis area, as the City of St. Louis and St. Charles County announced its first deaths due to the virus, while in the Riverbender area, the stay-at-home directives also continues.

In St. Charles County, a man in his mid-70s died on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, one of six confirmed cases in the area. In the City of St. Louis, a woman in her 30s also died on Monday. The deaths came as the City, as well as St. Louis County, Franklin County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County officials issued stay-at-home orders to their residents, with the exceptions of going to work at essential jobs, running errands or exercise.

Locally, many retails stores continue to be closed temporarily or have hours reduced. The Target store in Edwardsville last week reduced their hours, and are now open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. In addition, the first hour on Wednesdays, 8 a.m to 9 a.m., has been set aside for senior citizens to shop for necessities, such as toilet paper, paper towels and personal care items, among others. All Walmart Super Center stores, regularly open 24 hours, will continue to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, while Aldi grocery stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, although some stores may close temporarily during the day. Schnucks grocery stores continue to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Restaurants and bars continue to be closed to dine-in services, with curbside service, carry-outs and deliveries still available. All movie theaters in the area remain closed, while many area attractions are also closed, and many cultural and sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed. The Summer Olympic Games, scheduled for Jul. 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan, are also on the verge of being postponed, although no official announcement has yet to be made.

Also, all schools in both St. Louis City and County will remain closed for the duration of the stay-at-home period. The Archdiocese of St. Louis also announced that all of its schools will be closed through at least Apr. 22. In the Riverbend area, schools continue to be closed through at least Apr. 8, with the statewide stay-at-home mandate issued last week by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Also on Monday, a man in Warrenton, Mo., was arrested and taken into custody after he posted a video of himself licking a row of deodorant containers at a Walmart store with a post saying "Who's afraid of Coronavirus?" The Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's office is currently considering charges against the man after receiving reports of the video from as far away as The Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In the latest statistics released by the World Health Organization, a total of 344,981 cases are now confirmed in 189 countries worldwide, with a total of 14,652 people who have died. In the United States, there are now 31,573 confirmed cases, with 402 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently reporting a total of 1,285 confirmed cases statewide, including two in Madison County, five in St. Clair County, one in Monroe County and three in Clinton County. There have yet to be any reported cases in Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery or Bond Counties. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 183 confirmed cases, with five deaths, one each in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

