SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE SWEEPS DOUBLES, LEADS SWC TOURNAMENT AFTER FIRST DAY: Edwardsville swept the three doubles flights to take the lead in the team standings after the first day of the Southwestern Conference tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers are on top with 21 points, while O'Fallon is in second with 17 points, Belleville East is third with 16 points, Belleville West is right behind in fourth with 12 points, Alton is fifth at nine points, Collinsville is in sixth at five points and East St. Louis is in seventh with four points.

In the number one doubles, Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian won over Ben Harris and Britton Struewing of East 7-6. 6-2, while O'Fallon's Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel won the third-place match 6-2, 6-3. In the number two flight, Colton Hulme and Jesse Hattrup defeated Gavin Sohn and Ben Van Alstine of the Panthers 6-0, 6-1, while third place went to R.J. Miksell and Ethan Moeller of the Lancers 6-1. 6-1.

In the third flight, Jace Ackerman and Sam Motley of Edwardsville won the title match over O'Fallon's Cameron Woll and Rowan Brunner 6-4, 6-3. while in the third-place contest, the winners were Roman Mills and Aiden Gillen of the Lancers 6-2. 4-6, 10-5.

Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament School Points Edwardsville 21 O'Fallon 17 Belleville East 16 Belleville West 12 Alton 9 Collinsville 5 East St. Louis 4 #1 Doubles First Jade Dynamic 10/Michael Karibian 11 (EHS) 7-5, 6-2 Second Ben Harris 12/Britton Struewing 12 (BE) Third Kaden Vollmer 12/Nic Strobel 12 (OF) 6-2, 6-3 #2 Doubles First Colton Hulme 10/Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS) 6-0, 6-1 Second Gavin Sohn 12/Ben VanAlstine 10 (OF) Third RJ Miksell 12/Ethan Moeller 10 (BE) 6-1, 6-1 #3 Doubles First Jace Ackerman 12/Sam Motley 12 (EHS) 6-4, 6-3 Second Cameron Woll 11/Rowen Brunner 10 (OF) Third Roman Mills 12/Aiden Gillen 12 (BE) 6-2, 4-6, 10-5