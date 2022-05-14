First Day Of Southwestern Conference Tennis Results - Doubles
SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
EDWARDSVILLE SWEEPS DOUBLES, LEADS SWC TOURNAMENT AFTER FIRST DAY: Edwardsville swept the three doubles flights to take the lead in the team standings after the first day of the Southwestern Conference tournament.
The Tigers are on top with 21 points, while O'Fallon is in second with 17 points, Belleville East is third with 16 points, Belleville West is right behind in fourth with 12 points, Alton is fifth at nine points, Collinsville is in sixth at five points and East St. Louis is in seventh with four points.
In the number one doubles, Edwardsville's Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibian won over Ben Harris and Britton Struewing of East 7-6. 6-2, while O'Fallon's Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel won the third-place match 6-2, 6-3. In the number two flight, Colton Hulme and Jesse Hattrup defeated Gavin Sohn and Ben Van Alstine of the Panthers 6-0, 6-1, while third place went to R.J. Miksell and Ethan Moeller of the Lancers 6-1. 6-1.
In the third flight, Jace Ackerman and Sam Motley of Edwardsville won the title match over O'Fallon's Cameron Woll and Rowan Brunner 6-4, 6-3. while in the third-place contest, the winners were Roman Mills and Aiden Gillen of the Lancers 6-2. 4-6, 10-5.
|Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament
|School
|Points
|Edwardsville
|21
|O'Fallon
|17
|Belleville East
|16
|Belleville West
|12
|Alton
|9
|Collinsville
|5
|East St. Louis
|4
|#1 Doubles
|First
|Jade Dynamic 10/Michael Karibian 11 (EHS)
|7-5, 6-2
|Second
|Ben Harris 12/Britton Struewing 12 (BE)
|Third
|Kaden Vollmer 12/Nic Strobel 12 (OF)
|6-2, 6-3
|#2 Doubles
|First
|Colton Hulme 10/Jesse Hattrup 9 (EHS)
|6-0, 6-1
|Second
|Gavin Sohn 12/Ben VanAlstine 10 (OF)
|Third
|RJ Miksell 12/Ethan Moeller 10 (BE)
|6-1, 6-1
|#3 Doubles
|First
|Jace Ackerman 12/Sam Motley 12 (EHS)
|6-4, 6-3
|Second
|Cameron Woll 11/Rowen Brunner 10 (OF)
|Third
|Roman Mills 12/Aiden Gillen 12 (BE)
|6-2, 4-6, 10-5
