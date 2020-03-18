ALTON - Tony's restaurant in Downtown Alton and other area businesses are making rapid changes via curb-side service and some with expanded delivery.

The first day of mandatory dining room closures in restaurants and bars ordered by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in the wake of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic went well for the most part, as one local restaurant was busy filling orders for pickup and delivery. But some challenges do lie ahead as the pandemic goes on.

At Tony's restaurant in Downtown Alton, things were busy as longtime customers made orders to support the popular restaurant.

"We were definitely busy," said manager Kendra Eberhart, "and we thank everyone who called in an order tonight. Tonight went very well, and we look forward to continuing tomorrow."

Because of the dining room closures, hours are being cut among many workers, while some restaurants are outright closing. Eberhart recognized that fact and is very grateful for Tony's for doing the curb service during the ban, which is scheduled o last until March 31.

"I'm grateful that my boss is trying curbside service," Eberhart said.

Pizza delivery stores, such as Marco's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Imo's Pizza, Papa John's and Dominos Pizza, will continue with delivery and carry-outs as usual, and many fast food chains, such as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's White Castle, Jack In The Box, Jimmy John's and Rally's, have partnered with the four major apps --- Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates --- to deliver orders. Uber Eats has announced that they will waive delivery fees for local independent restaurants, while Grubhub will match all promotions offered by local restaurants, while waiving commission fees.

But the lifeblood will remain the small businesses and restaurants across the area, and Eberhart wants to make sure that their customers are recognized for their support.

"Definitely thank you for supporting us while this is going on," Eberhart said, "and supporting other small local businesses too."

