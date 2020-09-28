EDWARDSVILLE - First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe has received her fourth endorsement from another major police union in Madison County.

Edwardsville Police Department Fraternal Order of Police #244 voted “overwhelmingly” to endorse Crystal Uhe for State’s Attorney recognizing her fifteen years of prosecuting cases in Madison County. Uhe has also been endorsed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alton Police Department, and Granite City Police Department PB&PAs, the three largest police departments in the county.

Uhe addressed the union police body at their August 25, 2020 meeting. After Uhe left the meeting, the membership recognized cases she has worked on with the Edwardsville Police Department. “The most common sentiment was how dedicated and hard-working you are,” the endorsement letter stated.

The letter of endorsement concluded by affirming, “The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police #244 is completely behind you and supports you in this election and in the future. We are confident you will succeed and continue to serve the citizens of Edwardsville and Madison County to the absolute best of your ability.”

Uhe thanked the Edwardsville police officers for their endorsement. “I am humbled by the support of law enforcement. As a resident and employee in Edwardsville, I am honored to receive the support of the men and women of Edwardsville Police Department. I have worked alongside most of these officers for my entire career and I continue to be impressed with how much these officers care and protect their community. As your next Madison County State’s Attorney, the citizens of Edwardsville and throughout Madison County can guarantee experienced leadership on day one.”

