ALTON – Alton Pride’s first annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition was a huge success. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 through November 12. A grand total of 2,111 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period.

The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends. This partnership successfully provided 55 Thanksgiving meals to Alton Riverbend Head Start and Alton School District families. A large donation was also made to the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

The winner of the competition, having collected 1,279 items, was Pete’s Lounge. Pete’s Lounge is located at 100 Big Arch Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035, near Alton Square Mall.

Owner Mike Sholar has made sure there is a little something for everybody from delicious dinner specials to thirst-quenching drinks and video gaming. The relaxing and friendly atmosphere is inviting to all persons over 21.

A special thank you to the other participants in the competition: Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant, The Firehouse, Chubby’s Grill & Garage, Beer Barrel Pub, Bubby & Sissy’s, Spectator’s Bar & Grill, Sunset Bar & Grill, Clifton Terrace Inn, and Hiram’s Bar.

