ALTON — The First Annual James Killion Day is scheduled to honor all local veterans from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at James Killion Park (formerly Salu Park). James Killion Day will celebrate the birthday, life, and contributions of Mr. Killion, as well as, pay tribute to local veterans’ past, present and future.

In attendance will be the City of Alton Mayor, David Goins, who will present a proclamation to the members of the Killion Family. Local veterans will share their service stories, along with music will be provided by DJ Love. Doves will be released in reverence of veterans who have passed. Also, event attendees will enjoy food, and drinks and take home a commemorative frisbee, as well as, have the opportunity to win tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.

Article continues after sponsor message

James Killion Day is being made possible by donations from Duke’s Bakery, Just Desserts, Schwegel’s Market, Williams Family White Dove Release, Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, Signed with Love Notary Services, Sheppard, Morgan, & Schwaab, Inc., Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Noon, Madison County Clerk Debbie MingMendoza, Third District Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti, Barry Julian for Circuit Judge, Joe Silkwood for 111th District State Representative, Senator Rachelle Crowe, Ebony Huddleston for Circuit Judge, along with Mayor David Goins and First Lady Sheila Goins.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the community,” stated Christal “Cree” Love, Chairwoman of the James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee. “Our donors have been helping out wherever and whenever needed for these past few months to make honoring veterans at this event a success.,” Love continued. For information on James Killion Day, contact the James Killion Day Committee CoChairs, Christal “Cree” Love at 618-610-0194 or email Rosetta Brown at RosettaBrown@mchail.org. James Killion Day, 2 of 2.

James Killion Park Beautification and Enhancement Committee represent an eclectic mix of individuals and small businesses working together to promote park enjoyment and participation. Focused on the beautification and enhancement of James Killion Park, the committee hosts events such as Movie Nights, a Concert Series, and Parties in the Park.

More like this: