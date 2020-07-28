Springfield, IL – On July 28, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the first annual End of Watch (EOW) Ride to Remember traveled to Springfield, IL to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Heritage Foundation Memorial Park in order recognize the four fallen ISP officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2019. The riders began their journey on June 1, 2020 and will travel across the United States (U.S.) honoring the extraordinary and selfless contributions of the 146 police officers who were killed in the line of duty in the U.S. in 2019.

ISP District 9 Commander, Captain John W. Price said, “Last year was a devastating time for the Illinois State Police Family. The tragic loss of our four hero’s will never be forgotten, thanks in part to organizations like the End of Watch Ride to Remember. We hope people understand the sacrifices Troopers, Deputies, and Police Officers go through on a daily basis in order to keep our communities safe.”

The following ISP officers were honored:

Trooper Christopher Lambert

EOW – January 12, 2019

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

EOW – March 28, 2019

Trooper Gerald “Jerry” Ellis

EOW – March 30, 2019

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

EOW – August 23, 2019

The motorcyclists also recognized McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jacob Keltner (EOW March 7, 2019) on July 27, 2020 in McHenry County and will recognize Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Troy P. Chisum (EOW June 25, 2019) on July 30, 2020 in Fulton County.

For more information about the First Annual EOW Ride to Remember please visit: https://www.eowride.org/

