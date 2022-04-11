JERSEYVILLE - The BackStoppers of Jersey County, Inc. are having their first official fundraiser this April 15th, 2022, from 3 pm to 7 pm: a fish fry at Four Brothers Sports Bar & Grill in Jerseyville (Tri-County Bowl).

"Come out in support of those who protect our community!"

They are offering a catfish dinner with a choice of two sides, baked beans, coleslaw, or potato salad, for $12; a catfish sandwich with chips for $9; or a large slice of homemade cheese pizza with chips for $6.

BackStoppers of Jersey County will also have shirts, koozies, and raffle tickets for a chance to win a YETI Coors Cooler donated by Ryan Decker with Chick Fritz, Inc. They invite the community to drive up, grab dinner and/or go inside Four Brothers Sports

Bar and Grill to enjoy your dinner.

"We are so blessed to have a community who believes in us but also sees the importance of supporting those who give selflessly to our community.

"Why support the local BackStoppers of Jersey County? Our story is simple, and the answer is this: Prior to Jersey County being added to the BackStoppers family, a local first responder in Jersey County was seriously injured in the line of duty. BackStoppers showed up to his hospital room and immediately stepped up to help him and his family, and for this, we are eternally grateful. Help us Help Them! We are proud to be working with this organization and welcome everybody to come out and support this new organization in JerseyCounty!"

What: First Annual Backstoppers of Jersey County Fish Fry

Who: Backstoppers of Jersey County (501©3 tax-exempt organization, federal Tax ID # 87-3534731.)

When: April 15th, 2022

Where: 4 Brothers Sports Bar & Grill (Tri-County Bowl) 207 Krause Dr. Jerseyville, IL 62052

Questions and interviews should be directed to Chief Brad Blackorby – 618-498-2131

