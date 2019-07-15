ALTON - The legacy of My Just Desserts in Downtown Alton continues under new ownership at its 31 E. Broadway in Alton location.

Yvonne Campbell, the owner, just marked her first anniversary of ownership on July 2, 2019. She took over ownership from Ann Badasch, who decided to retire. Campbell said Badasch was an important mentor to her and she wants to continue her legacy by serving the best homemade desserts, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

There have been some new menu items and additional hand pies added over the last year, Campbell said.

“Homemade pies have always been the key to our success,” Campbell said. “Some of the pies My Just Desserts is most known for are the Mrs. Ledbetter’s Chocolate Pie, a Sour Cream Lemon Pie, and a Double Layer Pumpkin Pie. The business serves a variety of sandwiches from its half-pound chicken salad sandwiches, house brownies and the menu changes daily with the seasons.

It makes me very glad to continue the legacy with customers who are very happy to see this continue. Our desserts, pies and our chicken salad and soup are very, very popular.”

Campbell said the goal is to add some vegetarian items to diversify the crowd.

“We have added some new things to the menu over the last year and try to make adjustments for different appetites,” she said. “We implemented a ham-pie meal and veggie and it went over well, so we will make it a signature.”

My Just Desserts employs 19 people and many have 10-plus years experience.

“We hope to go 30 more years and be successful and build our clientele and do some expansion of some sort,” Campbell said.

Call My Just Desserts at (618) 462-5881 for more information.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

