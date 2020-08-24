



ALTON - Taco Bell® Franchisee KBP Bells today announced its new Taco Bell restaurant located at 620 E Landmarks Boulevard in Alton, Illinois will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, with a grand opening celebration planned shortly before opening.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, a “Free Taco Bell for a Year” coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to Live Más with the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Alton location,” said Mike Valenti, Director of Operations, KBP Bells. This location has been designed in Taco Bell’s Mid-Modern Explorer design, inspired by the farm to table movement.

“The design reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to preparing food using the best ingredients. The restaurant comes equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets, comfortable seating, and more. The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and brings more than 30 new jobs to Alton.”

ABOUT KBP BELLS, A KBP INVESTMENTS COMPANY KBP Investments has been named one of the 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains and one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses in North America. Currently, KBP Investments and its two brands: KBP Bells and KBP Foods operate more than 750 Taco Bell and KFC restaurants across 25 states. ABOUT TACO BELL CORP. For information about Taco Bell, visit tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: tacobell.com

More like this: