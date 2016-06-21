Fireworks displays sure to light up the night sky this Independence Day
ALTON - This Independence Day, residents from around the Riverbend and beyond are seeking out locations to gaze upon some marvelous fireworks displays.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
With ten area fireworks displays lighting up the skies, from White Hall to Granite City, there is plenty of fun to be had this Fourth of July. Several area displays have expanded their festivities to include carnivals, hot dog eating contests and more.
Nonetheless, RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com has you covered this Independence Day. With our comprehensive guide of fireworks displays, we hope that we can help you make your family's holiday one you will never forget.
Below is a comprehensive list of fireworks displays occurring in our area this Fourth of July. If you know of an event that is not listed, please send the information to news@riverbender.com.
Sunday, June 26
|
Bethalto Cornerstone Fireworks
|
Friday, July 1
|
Independence at the Park
Saturday, July 2
|
Fireworks on the Waterfront
|
Edwardsville Independence Day Celebration
|
Independence at the Park
|
Carlinville Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
|
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
|
Shipman Fireworks
|
St. Mary's Fireworks Fest
Monday, July 4
|
Family Fun Fest with Fireworks
|
Jerseyville Fireworks
|
Troy Fireworks
|
Highland Fireworks
|
White Hall Homecoming Fireworks
|
Patriots in the Park
Friday, July 8
|
Bunker Hill Fireworks (First Night)
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Bunker Hill Fireworks (Second Night)
Please send any missing events to news@riverbender.com.
More like this: