ALTON - This Independence Day, residents from around the Riverbend and beyond are seeking out locations to gaze upon some marvelous fireworks displays.

With ten area fireworks displays lighting up the skies, from White Hall to Granite City, there is plenty of fun to be had this Fourth of July. Several area displays have expanded their festivities to include carnivals, hot dog eating contests and more.

Below is a comprehensive list of fireworks displays occurring in our area this Fourth of July. If you know of an event that is not listed, please send the information to news@riverbender.com.

Sunday, June 26

Bethalto Cornerstone Fireworks

St. Louis Regional Airport

8 Terminal Dr, Bethalto

Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Independence at the Park

Schneider Park

206 E Main St, Brighton

Activities all evening (no fireworks)

Saturday, July 2

Fireworks on the Waterfront

Grafton Riverfront

Front Street, Grafton

Fireworks at 9 p.m. Edwardsville Independence Day Celebration

American Legion Post #199

58 S State Rt. 157, Edwardsville

Activities begin 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk Independence at the Park

Schneider Park

206 S Main St, Brighton

Activities all day, Fireworks at dusk Carlinville Independence Day Celebration

Macoupin County Fairgrounds

Carlinville

4:30-12:30 a.m.

Food vendors, beer tent, live music & activities, fireworks at dusk

Sunday, July 3

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Dr, Alton

Gates at 5 p.m., Bands begin at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk Shipman Fireworks

Shipman Lake

Fireworks at dusk St. Mary's Fireworks Fest

St. Mary's Catholic Church and School

519 E 4th Street, Alton

Activities begin at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Monday, July 4

Family Fun Fest with Fireworks

Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Activities begin 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Jerseyville Fireworks

American Legion

300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Jerseyville

Fireworks at dusk Troy Fireworks

Tri Township Park

409 Collinsville Road, Troy

Activities begin 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. Highland Fireworks

Glik Park

12525 Sportsman Rd, Highland

Activities begin 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. White Hall Homecoming Fireworks

Custer Park

Homecoming activities all weekend, fireworks at 9 p.m. Patriots in the Park

Coolidge Middle School

3231 Nameoki Rd, Granite City

Carnival opens 1 p.m., Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Bunker Hill Fireworks (First Night)

Bertagnolli Park - (Big Lake Park)

Activities begin at 4 p.m. (no fireworks this night)

Saturday, July 9

Bunker Hill Fireworks (Second Night)

Bertagnolli Park - (Big Lake Park)

Parade at 10 a.m., Activities from 12 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m.

Please send any missing events to news@riverbender.com.

