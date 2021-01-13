Listen to the story

HARTFORD - Firefighters were called to a gas spill at 101 Piasa Lane in Hartford Wednesday morning at the Fas Mart gas station.

A truck spilled between 30 and 40 gallons of gas in the parking lot.

Firefighters used oil dry to clean the spill up.

It’s unknown at this time how the spill exactly happened.

