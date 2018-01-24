GODFREY - A home originally built in 1823 was saved by firefighters Tuesday evening after a fire started raging in its attic.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian said both Godfrey stations responded to a 911 call at 11:14 p.m. regarding a fire at a residence on Pearl Street. Kambarian said crews arrived to see lots of smoke and visible flames originating from the attic. He said both on-and-off-duty firefighters attacked the blaze, which was quickly snuffed. Firefighters remained on the scene for a few hours after the fire was extinguished to work on salvage and remedy hot spots.

"Neither civilians nor firefighters were injured," Kambarian said. "County records stated the home was built in 1823, and homeowners confirmed that, saying several additions had been done to it since the 1850s. I could not confirm this, but I was also told it was a part of the Underground Railroad. It is a very well-built house and everything is repairable."

The cause of that fire is under investigation at this time. Kambarian said it had "no obvious cause" at this time, adding his department would investigate it with insurance agencies.

