EAST ALTON - Olin Brass Fire Department along with East Alton Fire Department responded to Wieland Rolled Products formerly known as Olin Brass for an industrial accident around 3:30 a.m Thursday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton Memorial Ambulance called for Arch Helicopter to respond to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Olin Brass Fire Department responded to a victim pinned by a metal roll. Olin Brass requested the East Alton Fire Department to help free the man with airbags along with setting up a landing zone for Arch Helicopter.

Arch Helicopter arrived and transported the victim to a St. Louis Hospital. The victim was alert and appeared to have a lower-body injury.

More like this:

Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Front of Wood River Walmart
Aug 26, 2025
Helicopter Crashes Into Mississippi River In Alton During Power Line Work
Aug 7, 2025
Local Families Connect with First Responders at Wood River National Night Out
Aug 5, 2025
Two Workers Die In Tragic Helicopter Crash In Alton
Aug 7, 2025
NTSB Releases Preliminary Findings On West Alton Helicopter Crash
Aug 15, 2025

 