MADISON - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze early Wednesday at Interco, a global recycling company, in Madison.

Interco is located next to MB Steel and is a business that recycles everything from computers, electronics, metals and more. Homes in the nearby area were evacuated because of the fire.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause of the blaze. Firefighters from five different departments responded to the scene.