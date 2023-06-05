GLEN CARBON - Firefighters battled a serious blaze Saturday afternoon at Shiloh Christian Church in the 100 block of Sunset Avenue in Glen Carbon.

Several fire departments were called to the scene. Fire agencies who responded included: Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Edwardsville, Collinsville, and Madison County EMA.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire remains under investigation, Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Chief Jason Whitaker said.

"At this point, we don't have any details to release on what or where the fire started," Whitaker added. "It was unoccupied at the time of the fire at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday. The church is closed. There was significant damage to the first floor and basement. It was a difficult fire and had heavy manpower with the temperatures outside and available resources at that time."

More like this:

Edwardsville Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire
Aug 26, 2025
Edwardsville Fire Chief Reports Details About Intense Second Floor Fire
Aug 27, 2025
Glen Carbon Sets Limit On Short-Term Rental Properties
Aug 27, 2025
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Hardee’s In Glen Carbon Blaze
Jun 16, 2025
Free Carbon Monoxide Installation Event To Coincide With National Fire Prevention Week
Aug 31, 2025

 