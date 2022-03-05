Firefighters Battle Brush Fire That Spreads To Shed Blaze
March 5, 2022 5:08 PM March 7, 2022 3:28 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, Hamel, Roxana, South Roxana and Holiday Shores Fire Departments responded to a brush fire that spread to a large shed in unincorporated Madison County Saturday afternoon.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the call came in at 2:45 p.m. and burned approximately 2 acres of trees and brush before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
