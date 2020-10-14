Get The Latest News!

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville and Maryville Fire Departments, with help from Collinsville EMA, handled a Box Alarm fire in the 500 block of Autumn Drive in Collinsville on Wednesday.

The Autumn Drive home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in a quick fashion but there was significant damage to the home.

The fire appeared to start somewhere in the front of the home. Troy Fire Department backed up Collinsville during the fire at a station.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

