ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded to a fire in an old warehouse at Piasa and Highway 67 in Alton around 11:05 p.m. Friday.

East Alton Fire Department also responded to battle the fire. Paper products and more were stored inside the warehouse and that was the area where the fire originated, fire officials said.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson said while the cause is undetermined of what started the fire, it could have been homeless trying to keep warm or a dropped cigarette.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are still investigating," he said of the origin of the fire.

Richardson said the steel structure of the warehouse remains intact because of the quick efforts of the firefighters. The fire started with paper products on the second floor, he said.

When Alton Fire received the 911 dispatch, it was reported that there could be two possible homeless people inside the building. However, there were two found outside on arrival, and a primary and secondary search was done to make sure no one else was inside.

Battalion Chief Richardson said firefighters were at the scene fighting the fire for approximately 2.5 hours.

The State Fire Marshal was called and will investigate the situation on Monday, Battalion Chief Richardson said.

More like this: