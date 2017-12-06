Myriah Noodle-Haywood is full of great moves and she display another Monday night against Belleville East. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Kate Martin eludes a Belleville East opponent in calm fashion on Monday night at EHS. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Quierra Love directed the Tigers' attack on Monday and tossed in 11 points, second highest on her team. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball gathered together at halftime and came back to the court fired up, enough to destroy Belleville East by a final margin of 70-35.

In the first half, Belleville East made it interesting, with Edwardsville only ahead by one point at the half (25-24).

In the third period, the Tigers exploded for 25 points to the Lancers’ 5 and then the game was in hand. In the fourth period, the Tigers’ dominance continued, with Edwardsville outscoring Belleville East 20-6.

The Tigers were 13 of 18 at the free-throw line (72 percent), which was one category that enabled the team to shine.

Kate Martin was on top of her game once again, leading all scorers with 22 points.

Martin was 3 for 5 from three-point range. Before the game, Martin was recognized for joining the 1,000-point club late last year in the Class 4A state semifinals. Martin has 1,130 points for her career, counting this season.

Jaylen Townsend and Quierra Love added 11 points, while Myriah Noodle-Haywood continued the balanced scoring with 10 points. Rachel Pranger contributed 7 points, then Rachel Vinyard also contributed 6 points to the Tigers’ offensive attack.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 6-0 overall and are 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Belleville is now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in SWC play.

Edwardsville has a pair of road games the rest of the week, traveling to Belleville West for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game and then to Normal Community for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday contest.

Belleville East and Edwardsville players eye the basketball Monday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Rachel Vinyard eyes the basket for two points on Monday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)A fight for a loose ball Monday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

