ALTON - The fire victim in the July 31 blaze at 413 Monument Ave. in Alton has been identified as James Michael Lindsey, 70, of Alton, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said Tuesday afternoon.

James was a retired warehouse employee at JCPenney and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching St. Louis Cardinal's Baseball and loved his cats. He also attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by 3 cousins; Kelley (Daniel) Raftery of Godfrey, Jimmy Vaughn of Jerseyville, and Terry (Joyce) Vaughn of Jerseyville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.