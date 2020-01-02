EDWARDSVILLE - The Mitchell Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Sand Road, Stone Meadows Mobile Home Park.

The Mitchell Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze. Long Lake Fire Department also responded to the scene. When fire officials arrived on the scene the mobile home had heavy fire showing.

The homeowner told a Riverbender.com reporter that nobody was home at the time of the fire. He also said it's him and his wife and 5 kids that live at the mobile home. The mobile home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported during the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the family at this time.

