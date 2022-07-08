A home in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue was destroyed in a fire early Friday.ALTON - The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm for a major fire in the 100 block of Taylor Avenue at 5:38 a.m. Friday.

Alton Deputy Chief Matt Fischer said the fire "was shooting through the roof" when firefighters arrived at the scene and was a very difficult situation. East Alton Fire Department was called for backup.

Deputy Chief Fischer described the house at this point as "a total loss."

"The state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate," Fischer said. He also added that the exact cause of the blaze could not yet be determined until after the fire marshal's investigation.

