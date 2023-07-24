ALTON - The Alton Fire Department battled a difficult fire in hot conditions at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Horn Avenue.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said when the fire department arrived, the house was fully involved with fire coming out of multiple windows.

He said the firefighters confirmed in rapid fashion that there were not any occupants in the fire.

“The humidity was pretty bad, so our people took breaks and made a fairly quick hit on it,” he said. “We called in the State Fire Marshal to investigate and they are still investigating with the Alton Police Department.”

Fischer said he couldn’t state the cause of the fire at this point as the State Fire Marshal’s investigation continues.

