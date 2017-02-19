HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports the third prairie grass/trees fire flare-up was out by Saturday.

“We haven’t had any more calls on it,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday morning. “Saturday the fire was out, but some of the trees are still standing and if they fall over some others might catch fire, but the fire it pretty much out. There is a no-burning order out for the county.”

The fire started last Sunday, then flared up Monday and Friday. Several area fire departments spent hours this week out trying to battle the blaze and the sheriff’s office said more than 1,000 acres have been covered by the fire.

The area of the blaze was near the East Panther Creek area close to Kampsville and even spread into Pike County.

The Calhoun sheriff praised the different fire departments for their dedication this week to stopping the blaze. The departments included Calhoun, North Calhoun Fire, East Pike Fire, Spring Creek Fire, Carrollton Fire, Pike Fire and several other volunteers.

