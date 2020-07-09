COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters quickly extinguished a potentially serious fire on 13th Street in Cottage Hills on Thursday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights and Fosterburg Fire Departments responded to the Box Alarm Fire. Several other fire departments manned the stations of the fire departments who responded. Alton Memorial Ambulance and Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Emergency Management Rehab Unit were all at the scene.

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire. A neighbor made the fire call.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

No Injuries Reported in South Roxana Mobile Home Fire
Jun 16, 2025
Fire Destroys Vacant Mobile Home on Melody Lane No Injuries
Jun 21, 2025
Firefighters Tackle Major Brush Fire At Culp Lane Overpass
Mar 11, 2025
Road Closed: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Glen Carbon Accident
Jun 17, 2025
Minor Electrical Fire Sparks Smoke at East Alton-Wood River High School
Jun 23, 2025

 