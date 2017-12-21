ELSAH - Fire crews and state police are still lined up along the River Road just past Lockhaven working to control a fire that has been spreading down the bluffs.

After working to control the burn Wednesday afternoon crews returned early Thursday morning remaining on the scene until about 4:30 a.m.

The flames started back up again Thursday, requiring QEM and Godfrey Fire Protection to once again return to the scene around 10 a.m. as the fire continued to spread and debris began tumbling towards the road.

To help control the situation, leaf blowers were used to clear out of some the dead leaves on the bluffs and fire fighters hosed down a portion of the bluff.

Motorist are also saying that the road is not closed Northbound from Alton to Grafton but remain open Southbound coming from Grafton into Alton.

