ALTON - A heavy fire broke out in the 1300 block of Highland in Alton around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters fought the fire into Thursday morning, the Fourth of July.

The fire was fully evolved in the attached garage at the home and the garage was destroyed and spread to back of the house. The Alton Fire Department had the fire knocked down in quick fashion.

Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm and East Alton Fire Department also responded along with Alton Police. Alton Police was called for crowd control. Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold and Police Chief Jason Simmons were at the scene.

More details coming...

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

